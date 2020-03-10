Youngsters interested in cricket can join an Junior Indoor Cricket program run by Hoppers Indoor Sportz.

Owner of the Hoppers Crossing centre, John Almond, said the program would have under-11s, under-13s and under-15s teams for boys, and girls 13s and 16s teams.

“Indoor cricket is a great game for girls and boys to play, helping them with their fielding, batting and bowling,” Mr Almond said.

He said that although girls had previously competed in the Junior Indoor Cricket program, this year would be the first time the centre included a program especially for girls.

“In conjunction with Western Region Junior Cricket Association, plus Cricket Victoria, we believe there is a product for a sustainable competition in the winter – with the World T20 World Cup running it is a perfect time to launch our program,” he said.

Mr Almond said young people enjoyed indoor cricket because it gave them a chance to play the sport for 12 months a year.

“The kids also love the fast paced, action packed game, also playing cricket all year round keeps them fit,” he said.

“The program is ideal for the parents as well, as there is no training, plus the parents just turn up and watch the kids play cricket as we provide the umpires, scorers and equipment plus some fresh fruit.”

The Junior Indoor Cricket registration day will be April 5, with competition to run April 14 to June 27.

Cost: $12 per week, no registration or sign-up fee.

Register as a team or individual at www.hoppersindoorsportznet.au