Tylden’s Pegeric Wines has had another taste of international success.

Chris Cormack’s Pegeric Wines 2007 pinot noir won the trophy for the Best Wine with galbi (Korean grilled beef) at the 2018 Cathay Pacific Hong Kong International Wine and Spirit Competition.

Now in its 10th year, the competition involved 60 judges from 13 countries who taste tested more than 2000 wines accompanied by a mix of eight Asian dishes.

Mr Cormack said he was surprised at his winning results.

“I was pretty amazed, especially since we are a small producer going up against some of the biggest wineries,” Mr Cormack said.

“Just to win a medal is big.”

Pegeric Wines has won eight trophies, 11 gold medals, 33 silver and 37 bronze since 2011.

The company also took out first place at

the Hong Kong event last year for the vegetable tempura trophy and prawn vindaloo trophy.

Pegeric Wines has won trophies when paired with Chinese, Japanese, Indian and Korean dishes.

Mr Cormack said he was setting his sights on winning first place with Vietnamese and Thai-inspired dishes at upcoming competitions.

He established his winery in 1987 after studying viticulture and touring some of the best wine regions overseas.

Mr Cormack spends his free days producing wine when he is not working as a flight attendant for Qantas.